Bitstar (BITS) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Bitstar has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $490,855.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002047 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000663 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011082 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Bitstar

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 23,079,737 coins. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.