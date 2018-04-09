Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of Blackhawk Network worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

HAWK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. 399,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,958. The firm has a market cap of $2,533.50, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. sell-side analysts expect that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

HAWK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

