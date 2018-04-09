BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.45% of Overstock.com worth $71,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Overstock.com Inc has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

