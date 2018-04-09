Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of Horizon Pharma worth $196,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Mizuho raised Horizon Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Horizon Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,142. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2,251.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $274.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

