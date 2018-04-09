Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $229,987.00 and approximately $2,372.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.05910120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.16 or 0.09423980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.01709130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.02484040 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00200871 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00609086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02639490 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 15,122,697 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

