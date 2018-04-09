Blockpool (BPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $269.00

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Blockpool coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blockpool has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Blockpool has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $269.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00087039 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030498 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008049 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001251 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013650 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Blockpool Coin Profile

BPL is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockpool is www.medium.com/blockpool. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Buying and Selling Blockpool

Blockpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Blockpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpool must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

