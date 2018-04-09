Blockport (BPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $124,814.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Blockport has a market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $124,814.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00762247 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00176178 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

