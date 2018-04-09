Blockport Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.10 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Blockport has a market cap of $13.10 million and $85,231.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to buy Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

