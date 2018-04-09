BLUE (CRYPTO:BLUE) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One BLUE token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002584 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. During the last week, BLUE has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLUE has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $9,014.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BLUE Token Profile

BLUE’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. BLUE’s official website is www.etherblue.org. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

