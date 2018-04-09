Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect bluebird bio (BLUE) Share Price

Media stories about bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. bluebird bio earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2256436619513 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $12.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.85. 331,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,591. The company has a market capitalization of $8,132.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.16. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $215.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

In other bluebird bio news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $3,381,798.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $4,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,512 shares of company stock valued at $14,510,708 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

