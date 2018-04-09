bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS

Stock analysts at UBS began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $222.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of BLUE traded up $10.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,203. bluebird bio has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $8,132.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $3,685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $4,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,512 shares of company stock valued at $14,510,708. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2,110.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 454.2% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bluebird-bio-blue-now-covered-by-ubs-updated-updated-updated.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.