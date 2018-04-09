bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stake Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of bluebird bio worth $51,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 51.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 31.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,286,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,512 shares of company stock valued at $14,510,708 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

BLUE stock traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.25. 1,156,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,203. The firm has a market cap of $8,132.32, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.16. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

