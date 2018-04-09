2,002 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.48. The stock had a trading volume of 264,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,065. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.57 and a 1 year high of $221.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8,505.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCG. Wells Fargo raised WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bluecrest-capital-management-ltd-acquires-new-holdings-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-updated-updated-updated.html.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.