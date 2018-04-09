4,165 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,165 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.39.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $183.96 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $80,725.33, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

