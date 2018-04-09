BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) VP Purchases $80,362.00 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) VP Gary E. Cummings purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $80,362.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,134.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BXC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.55. 266,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $327.89, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 661.53%. The business had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc is a distributor of building products in North America. The Company operates its distribution business through a network of approximately 40 distribution centers. It serves metropolitan areas in the United States and delivers building products to a range of wholesale and retail customers.

