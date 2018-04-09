BMO Capital Markets Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $158.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $147.38 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $93,627.27, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $226,944.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,560.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard P. Clark sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $292,533.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,258 shares of company stock valued at $17,389,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,623,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,320,000 after buying an additional 505,146 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

