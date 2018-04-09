BMW (BAMXF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMW (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $121.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BMW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

BAMXF opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $65,132.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. BMW has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $118.25.

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

