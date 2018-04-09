BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/09IG.L/profile?p=09IG.L): failed to open stream: Redirection limit reached (09IG)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/09IG.L/profile?p=09IG.L): failed to open stream: Redirection limit reached (LON:09IG) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bnp-paribas-initiates-coverage-on-warning-file_get_contentshttps-ca-finance-yahoo-com-quote-09ig-l-profilep09ig-l-failed-to-open-stream-redirection-limit-reached-09ig.html.

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/09IG.L/profile?p=09IG.L): failed to open stream: Redirection limit reached Company Profile

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/09IG.L/profile?p=09IG.L): failed to open stream: Redirection limit reached, aborting in /home/acctmp/public_html/download.php on line 6

Receive News & Ratings for Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/09IG.L/profile?p=09IG.L): failed to open stream: Redirection limit reached Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/09IG.L/profile?p=09IG.L): failed to open stream: Redirection limit reached and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.