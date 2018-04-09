BNP Paribas Lowers Tullow Oil (TLW) Price Target to GBX 250

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas from GBX 260 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.23) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 235 ($3.30) to GBX 210 ($2.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 185 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($3.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 221.31 ($3.11).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.83) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 142.30 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.41).

In related news, insider Angus McCoss sold 32,198 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.67), for a total value of £61,176.20 ($85,873.39).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

