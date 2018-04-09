BnrtxCoin (CRYPTO:BNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.00

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BnrtxCoin has a market capitalization of $77,303.00 and $15.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BnrtxCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035832 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000292 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BnrtxCoin

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 28,650,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx.

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BnrtxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BnrtxCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

