JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bodycote (BOY)

JPMorgan Chase reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 960 ($13.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 965 ($13.64) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 925 ($13.07) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($14.42) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.84) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 993.46 ($14.04).

LON:BOY traded down GBX 29 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 889.50 ($12.57). 428,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 728.50 ($10.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043 ($14.74). The company has a market capitalization of $1,780.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 47.20 ($0.67) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Bodycote had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of £690.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 37.10 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.30.

In other news, insider Anne Quinn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($13.17) per share, for a total transaction of £83,880 ($118,558.30).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

