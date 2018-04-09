Boeing (BA) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $373.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale set a $373.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $443.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boeing from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.19.

NYSE BA opened at $326.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191,918.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boeing has a 1-year low of $175.47 and a 1-year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

