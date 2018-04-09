Boeing (BA) Shares Bought by BT Investment Management Ltd

BT Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,859 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402,240 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $965,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,106,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $789,794,000 after purchasing an additional 417,793 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $326.12 on Monday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $175.47 and a 1-year high of $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191,918.36, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $363.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/boeing-ba-shares-bought-by-bt-investment-management-ltd.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.