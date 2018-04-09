Bollard Group LLC Acquires 4,847 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 84,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Instinet boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.04. 1,642,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491,693. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $195,995.72, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

