Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$4.16. The stock has a market cap of $8,510.00, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.93.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

