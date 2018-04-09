Boolberry (BBR) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $4,934.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00010615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02495040 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021367 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006599 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Boolberry

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 11,341,222 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

