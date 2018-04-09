Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,809. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,670.50, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 11,745 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $463,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,018 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $40,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,131 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,525 in the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.