Bottos Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.13 Million (CRYPTO:BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bibox. In the last week, Bottos has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $169,363.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00759885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174816 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038729 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,419,546 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

