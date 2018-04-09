Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $176,139.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $176,139.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BigONE, Bibox and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00777993 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00175516 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos’ launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,419,546 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, Bibox, Gate.io and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

