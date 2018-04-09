Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($17.03) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase lowered Bovis Homes Group to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($14.84) to GBX 1,150 ($16.25) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($18.02) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bovis Homes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132.10 ($16.00).

Bovis Homes Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,160.50 ($16.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. Bovis Homes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 826 ($11.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,222 ($17.27).

In related news, insider Martin Palmer acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($16.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,596.52 ($13,563.99). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £94,496.85 ($133,564.45). Insiders have bought 9,121 shares of company stock worth $10,454,126 in the last ninety days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bovis-homes-groups-bvs-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital-updated-updated.html.

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.