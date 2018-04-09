Bowhead (AHT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Bowhead has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bowhead token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00004159 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Bowhead has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.81 or 0.05850420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00201045 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00123645 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009336 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bowhead Token Profile

AHT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aholee is a decentralized search engine for products, dedicated to online shopping worldwide. Aholee uses its own in-house blockchain, which is an Ethereum fork, for open collecting and indexing information from open sources with confirmation of authenticity based on blockchain technology. The AHC token is used to purchase items on the Aholee platform.Any AHC owner can purchase products using AHC in any store represented in the platform at the current AHC exchange rate to the currency used by the store. Any visitor to ahoolee.com can buy AHC, as this will give them an opportunity to get additional discounts from stores.”

Bowhead Token Trading

Bowhead can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

