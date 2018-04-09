Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BOX (BOX) Stock Price

News articles about BOX (NYSE:BOX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BOX earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.8244028351621 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Vetr raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.06. 2,029,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,038. The firm has a market cap of $2,765.56, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.61 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. analysts expect that BOX will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,248,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,814. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/box-box-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-11-updated-updated-updated.html.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.