Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$15.34 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,675. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2,737.31, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

