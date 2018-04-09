Bread Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Bread has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $222,921.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00006023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00767529 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00176440 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bread

Bread was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,388,400 tokens. Bread’s official website is token.breadapp.com/en. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

