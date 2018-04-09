Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $6,552.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Breakout coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001966 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Breakout has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032389 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00660777 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019484 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Breakout Profile

Breakout (BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,766,737 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to buy Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

