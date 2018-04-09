Breakout Stake (BRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,541.00

Breakout Stake (CURRENCY:BRX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Breakout Stake has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $2,541.00 worth of Breakout Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Breakout Stake has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Breakout Stake coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00009339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00193783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000939 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020832 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000953 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Breakout Stake

BRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2016. Breakout Stake’s total supply is 6,268,082 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout Stake is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout Stake’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. Breakout Stake’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is a gambling focused cryptocurrency ecosystem with minute transaction fees. The Breakout Chain payment system supports several first class currencies, each with different properties. This type of currency system is brand new and is termed a “Multicurrency”. Every first class currency has the full support of bitcoin technology. The most important currencies in the Breakout Chain ledger are Breakout Coin, Breakout Stake, and Sister Coin. Breakout Stake (BRX) owners have the right to validate blocks of Breakout Chain ledger entries. For each block, the validator is permitted to claim a reward for performing the validation. “

Buying and Selling Breakout Stake

Breakout Stake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Breakout Stake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout Stake must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout Stake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Breakout Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakout Stake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.