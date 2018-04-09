Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a €61.00 ($75.31) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($76.54) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.71 ($71.25).

Shares of BNR traded up €0.15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.38 ($59.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,961 shares. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($69.44).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

