The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Brian John Stempeck Sells 22,500 Shares

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $1,244,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian John Stempeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,150.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,995.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.71 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 57.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Vetr raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

WARNING: “The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Brian John Stempeck Sells 22,500 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brian-john-stempeck-sells-22500-shares-of-trade-desk-inc-ttd-stock-updated-updated.html.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, a self-service omni-channel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including connected television (TV), mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native, as well as on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.