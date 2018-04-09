Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £260,487.36 in Stock

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) insider Brian May sold 12,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,016 ($28.49), for a total value of £260,487.36 ($368,180.01).

Brian May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Brian May sold 6,842 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($29.24), for a total value of £141,560.98 ($200,086.19).

Shares of BNZL traded up GBX 27 ($0.38) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,117 ($29.92). 725,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,918.50 ($27.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,472 ($34.94).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 119.40 ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 114 ($1.61) by GBX 5.40 ($0.08). The firm had revenue of GBX 858.09 billion during the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 4.01%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.45) dividend. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNZL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,609 ($36.88) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($33.92) to GBX 2,470 ($34.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,540 ($35.90) to GBX 2,630 ($37.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($38.16) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,446.70 ($34.58).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brian-may-sells-12921-shares-of-bunzl-plc-bnzl-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.