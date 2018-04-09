Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $10.74 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 247,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE MCD opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,112.80, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

