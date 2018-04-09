Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/brighton-jones-llc-decreases-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.