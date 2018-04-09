Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Hold

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “The Brink’s Company is the world’s largest cash management company. Brinks customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks and mints), jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Brinks strong market position is supported by a new leadership with a proven track record of success, a strategic long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Brinks culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support. Brink’s is a global leader in business and security services. The Company’s three businesses are Brink’s, Incorporated, the world’s premier provider of secure transportation and cash management services; Brink’s Home Security, one of the largest and most successful residential alarm companies in North America; and BAX Global, an industry leader in freight transportation and global supply chain management solutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Gabelli raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 343,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3,722.35, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 10,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $729,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.87 per share, with a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,221.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,151,000. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,917,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 316,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

