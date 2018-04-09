Bristol Advisors LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

Bristol Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bristol Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

ExxonMobil stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

