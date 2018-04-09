Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a $70.00 target price by Jefferies Group in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,391.66, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

