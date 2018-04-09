Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,494,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417,638 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.40% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $397,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,661,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,611,829,000 after buying an additional 333,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,391,093,000 after buying an additional 4,945,515 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,579,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,168,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,689,000 after buying an additional 3,735,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,612,000 after buying an additional 910,496 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.56 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99,391.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

