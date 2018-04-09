BritCoin (CRYPTO:BRIT) Market Cap Tops $685,671.00

BritCoin (CURRENCY:BRIT) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BritCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, BritCoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. BritCoin has a total market cap of $685,671.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BritCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BritCoin Coin Profile

BritCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. BritCoin’s total supply is 21,268,092 coins. BritCoin’s official website is britcoin.xyz. BritCoin’s official Twitter account is @britcoin3uk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BritCoin is /r/britcoin3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BritCoin Coin Trading

BritCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy BritCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BritCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BritCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BritCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BritCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.