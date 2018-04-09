Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British American Tobacco (BTI) to Hold

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. 2,170,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,259. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $128,435.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Evercore Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,037,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,440.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,542,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 680,783 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $183,498,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $180,398,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

