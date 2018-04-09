Goldman Sachs Lowers British Land (BLND) Price Target to GBX 650

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs from GBX 660 ($9.33) to GBX 650 ($9.19) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 665 ($9.40) to GBX 725 ($10.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on British Land from GBX 630 ($8.90) to GBX 710 ($10.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 652 ($9.22) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.62) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on British Land from GBX 705 ($9.96) to GBX 745 ($10.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 675.62 ($9.55).

BLND traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 652.80 ($9.23). 1,341,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 587 ($8.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($9.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a GBX 7.52 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £18,126.82 ($25,620.95). Insiders bought a total of 2,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,346 in the last three months.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

