British Land (BLND) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report published on Thursday.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 720 ($10.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 705 ($9.90) to GBX 745 ($10.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.83) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 660 ($9.26) to GBX 650 ($9.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.84) to GBX 710 ($9.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 675.62 ($9.48).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 654.20 ($9.18) on Thursday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($9.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £18,126.82 ($25,444.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,699 shares of company stock worth $1,842,346 over the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/british-land-blnd-receives-add-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.