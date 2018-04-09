BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News stories about BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BroadSoft earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.3246872772871 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:BSFT remained flat at $$54.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,017. BroadSoft has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research firms have commented on BSFT. BidaskClub downgraded BroadSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BroadSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $244,462.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

